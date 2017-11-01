Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2’s Latest Trailer Takes Inspiration From Thor: Ragnarok

We’ve seen some great content from Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 thus far, including trailers revolving around the Inhumans and the Guardians of the Galaxy. But with Thor: Ragnarok set to hit theaters later this week, it’d be great to see a trailer that looks at that particular part of the game, right?

Ask and you shall receive, as Warner Bros. has revealed a new trailer for the game, which you can see above. In it, the spotlight is turned to Thor and company as they take part in the world featured in Ragnarok, but with a few twists that cater to the story within the game. (It features characters like Captain America and Star-Lord, for instance.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the video (seen above), fans can catch a glimpse of Thor donning his signature helmet, Hulk sporting his gladiator attire, and a host of other familiar movie-based characters such as Odin, Loki, Heimdall, and Surtur, as well as fan-favorite variants from across Marvel’s many universes and timelines, including Grandmaster, Thor Jane Foster, Throg, Beta Ray Bill, Red Hulk, Greenskyn Smashtroll, Maestro, and more,” the company noted in its press release.

“Also showcased is the mythical land of Asgard, home to the Asgardians, and one of 18 different iconic Marvel locations featured in the game, all ripped from time and space to form the expansive Open Hub World of Chronopolis.”

This will be yet another piece of the Marvel universe that’s being included in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, which also has elements that include Black Panther, Gwenpool, Spider-Man 2099 and a number of other characters. We have yet to see what else will be coming to the game, but with its release just a couple of weeks away, we’re likely to see more reveals soon.

In the meantime, there’s a lot to get excited over, especially with the debut of Thor Jane Foster, as well as Loki once again taking Lego form, as he did in the first Lego Marvel Super Heroes when it came out years ago, along with Lego Marvel’s Avengers. And dare we brush off Lego Heimdall? No way. He wants to check out Broadway!

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 will release on November 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.