LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Confirms Fan-Favorite Feature Has Been Removed

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga developer — TT Games — has cut a fan-favorite feature at some point during development and has only confirmed that the feature has been scrapped a week before release. Back in 2019, a designer on the game, Mike Consalvey, confirmed in a video interview with HipHopGamer that character customization was back and going to be in the game. Fast-forward three years, and things have changed. Confirming suspicions fans have had for weeks, TT Games has confirmed the feature is no longer in the game. TT Games doesn’t divulge why, but does note “sometimes features change throughout development.”

“This interview was from 2019, and sometimes features change throughout development,” said the official TT Games Twitter page in a reply to someone referencing the video above as confirmation the feature is in the game. “We can confirm that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have character customization, but we do have 300+ characters for you to choose from.”

As you would expect, this tweet has been garnering attention, as well as plenty of inquiries. For example, this news prompted one fan to ask if the feature will be added with a future update, to which TT Games said “we have nothing to announce on any future updates at this time.”

In addition to plenty of questions, the announcement has also drawn plenty of ire and disappointment from fans looking forward to the game.

“What about all of the missing characters? Character customization was the big thing in every LEGO game and you’re just gonna remove it like that? This game is a disappointment because not only are we missing this we are also missing characters,” reads one popular reply.

“You couldn’t have told everyone this 3 months ago? Nobody would be disappointed by release. Instead, you tried to hide it and only addressed it officially once the community was worried about it less than two weeks before launch,”reads another unhappy and popular reply.

At the moment of publishing, TT Games has not responded to any of this backlash in any form. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release worldwide on April 5 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated game, click here.