LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reveals First Gameplay and Release Window

Today during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live, developer TT Games and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed our first popper look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker, including our first look at the gameplay of the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The pair also announced the game is no longer releasing this year, but rather hitting sometime in spring 2021.

As for the trailer itself, it's exactly what's advertised: a lengthy two-minute look at the game's gameplay, showing off all nine films represented.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to be the ultimate collection for LEGO and Star Wars fan, featuring an adaptation of all nine entries in the Skywalker series of films. Meanwhile, the successor to LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens is set to be TT Game's six stab at bringing the world of LEGO to Star Wars.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is in development for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official blurb from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:

"Players can fight against the forces of evil as favorite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, BB-8, and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more," reads an official pitch of the game. "Thrilling locales also serve as a backdrop to the action-packed key art as players can engage in some of the films’ most legendary battles. From the landmark start to the Clone Wars in the Battle of Geonosis to manning an Alliance snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth to take on the Imperial’s treacherous ground forces, generations of Star Wars lore and fandom will collide in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.