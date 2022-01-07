LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date is closer than some may think. Right now, the new Star Wars LEGO game is slated to release sometime in “2022.” Obviously, this is a pretty broad window and because it hasn’t been narrowed yet many have begun to speculate the game won’t release until the second half of the year, and this may be true, but a new report suggests otherwise.

The report comes the way of Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin, who claims last they heard the game is releasing sometime between April and May. That said, this date, while close, still isn’t set in stone, which suggests if this is when the game releases TT Games may be coming in hot with it. And it sounds like the biggest reason it’s not set ins tone is because of the pandemic, which already has had a huge impact on the game’s development.

“The last thing I heard on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was that April/May is when the game is looking to release, but it’s not set in stone and things are ever-hanging in the current landscape due to COVID-19, which has already forced multiple delays upon The Skywalker Saga.”

Unfortunately, this is where the update from Bespin Bulletin ends.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official blurb:

“The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before. For the first time ever in a LEGO video game, explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga’s most legendary locales. You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some podracing on Tatooine. Or choose to launch right into Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time.”