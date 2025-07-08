Here Are Amazon’s Best LEGO Deals For Prime Day 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is on, and there are opportunities to score all-time low prices on a wide variety of LEGO sets that include 30% off the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer (75394) and the LEGO Icons Boutique Hotel (10297). But that’s not all! You can also find Prime Day week LEGO deals directly from LEGO as part of an Insiders event that runs through July 17th. The event will include member-only deals on select sets along with a free gift on orders of $150 or more. Everything you need to know about these deals can be found below.

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 LEGO Deals

Below you’ll find a breakdown of Amazon Prime Day LEGO deals that offer the best prices of the year on their respective sets. Additional LEGO deals might also be available here on Amazon. Note that Walmart is offering up to 30% off on select LEGO sets as part of their own deals event, which will be offered first to Walmart+ members in early access.

Prime Day 2025 LEGO Deals

LEGO Insiders Days Deals

LEGO Insiders Days deals are expected to run from July 8th to July 17th with the African Savanna Diorama (40784) set being offered up as a free gift on orders of $150 or more. It includes 287 pieces and features details like buildable trees, water and flowers. “Add the young elephant and the marabou stork, then place the stork’s egg in the tree for a fun finishing touch.”

The African Savanna Diorama set will likely sell out before the end of the event, so make sure to get your orders in as early as possible. You can shop all of LEGO’s deals and promotions right here. If you’re looking for the latest and greatest new sets from LEGO, check out the sets released in June 2025 and July 2025.