LEGO Super Mario World Mario and Yoshi Set Deal Is On

Back in July, LEGO launched a 1215-piece set inspired by the beloved 1991 Super Mario World video game. The set features pixelated Mario and Yoshi figures with fun interactive elements that are reminiscent of the Piranha Plant set. These elements include a handle at the base that will make Yoshi run with Mario on his back, a dial behind Yoshi’s head that will make his tongue pop in and out, and an Action Tag that works with the Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures from LEGO Super Mario Starter Sets. If you haven’t picked it up yet, we have some good news.

At the time of writing you can score a 10% in-stock discount on the set with free U.S. shipping using this Comicbook Entertainment Earth link. The discount will be automatically by applied at checkout, and it will bring the price down to $116.99. You can check out our review of the set right here.

LEGO Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi (71438)

Another Nintendo-themed LEGO set that should be on your radar if you haven’t grabbed it yet is The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree (77092). It’s currently available here at the LEGO shop and here on Amazon for $299.99. The 2500-piece set includes minifigures of Young Link and Adult Link from Ocarina of Time, and Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild. The 2-in-1 set can also be reconfigured to display the Great Deku Tree as it appeared in these games.

LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree (77092)

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here.