Lego The Incredibles Springs Into Action With Launch Trailer

With The Incredibles 2 making an unbelievable box office run this weekend, it looks like Brad Bird’s super family is back and better than ever. But let’s not forget that their adventures go beyond the big-screen.

In collaboration with Disney and Pixar, WB Games released Lego the Incredibles over the weekend for game platforms, letting fans take control of the Parrs as they battle villains from both the original Incredibles film as well as its sequel.

To celebrate, WB Games released a launch trailer for the game which you can see above. It’s a bit on the brief side but gives you a good idea of what to expect from the game as well as a peek at its huge roster of playable characters.

Here are the features for the game, in case you need a recap:

Lego The Incredibles takes players on an extraordinary fun-filled adventure where they’ll control their favorite Incredibles characters and team up as a family to conquer crime and family life. Reimagined in Lego form and featuring TT Games’ signature Lego humor, the game recreates unforgettable scenes and breathtaking action sequences from both Incredibles movies.

Two Movies, One Game – Players can experience the thrilling adventures of the super hero Parr family in new ways as they delve into favorite moments from The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 movies in a LEGO world full of fun and surprises.

– Players can experience the thrilling adventures of the super hero Parr family in new ways as they delve into favorite moments from The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 movies in a LEGO world full of fun and surprises. Family Teamwork for the Win – Players must work together and combine the Parr family’s iconic abilities and unique powers to build amazing, massive LEGO structures. With Mr. Incredible’s unparalleled super strength, Elastigirl’s flexible transformations and the rest of the gang’s awe-inspiring gifts, teamwork has never been so much fun.

– Players must work together and combine the Parr family’s iconic abilities and unique powers to build amazing, massive LEGO structures. With Mr. Incredible’s unparalleled super strength, Elastigirl’s flexible transformations and the rest of the gang’s awe-inspiring gifts, teamwork has never been so much fun. City District Based Crime Waves – To rid the city of crime, players can complete action-packed side missions and defeat iconic Super Villains that control the city districts in an open-hub world, including Municiberg, that provides an exciting free-play experience.

– To rid the city of crime, players can complete action-packed side missions and defeat iconic Super Villains that control the city districts in an open-hub world, including Municiberg, that provides an exciting free-play experience. Character Customization with a Twist – Players can modify their character’s appearance and abilities using a customizer themed to Edna “E” Mode, the diminutive, but bombastic fashion designer of super hero outfits.

We’ll be reviewing Lego The Incredibles later this week, so be sure to check back! It’s available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.