Lethal Company Comes to Fortnite

Add another crossover to Fortnite's ever-expanding collection of collabs now that Lethal Company has joined the game. The breakout hit where you play as a contractor scavenging for resources on dangerous moons is now in Fortnite via a skin that features the protective suit players wear in their Lethal Company explorations as well as some other Item Shop additions like an emote also pulled straight from Lethal Company. The crossover is live in the Item Shop now with the typical bundle option available for Lethal Company fans who want to get everything all at once.

The Lethal Company skin that serves as the highlight of this crossover can be seen below, an outfit that should look pretty familiar to Fortnite players if they've been keeping up with new games on socials over the past few months. Even if you haven't played Lethal Company before, you've most likely seen the orange and black hazmat-like suit in videos of players yelling as they ran away from whatever threats they found on these abandoned moons while hunting down precious (and sometimes worthless) materials.

In addition to the main Lethal Company skin that's called "The Employee" and costs 1,500 V-Bucks, the rest of the Lethal Company crossover is made up of the Stop Sign pickaxe which costs 800 V-Bucks and the Company Jig dance that costs 400 V-Bucks. The whole bundle costs 2,100 V-Bucks, a pretty low price for all three cosmetics which explains why lobbies are already full of employees doing the Company Jig.

The Lethal Company crossover in Fortnite was datamined previously when the new season started with leakers unearthing these three cosmetics, but it wasn't known at the time when these would be added aside from Lethal Company creator Zeekerss teasing that the collab would be coming soon. Zeekerss is the solo developer working on Lethal Company which made the game's sudden success on Steam and Twitch and its ability to quickly spawn competitors like Content Warning that much more impressive. The most recent update the game got was the v50 update which released back in April.

Lethal Company's cosmetics will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop for the next week.