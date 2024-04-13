Lethal Company Gets v50 Update and a New Set of Patch Notes

Lethal Company players were surprised on Saturday with a new update complete with more entities to find, a new moon to explore, and very literal Easter eggs. Zeekerss, the solo dev working on Lethal Company, released the update alongside a set of patch notes detailing everything that's changed and a short teaser video to preview some of what's waiting for players in Version 50. The update comes a few months after the v47 update was released back in January, so if you've been away from Lethal Company for awhile now, it seems now's the time to hop back in.

Pun partially intended, but the v50 update itself is called "The Hopping Update." It's releasing a bit after Easter, sure, but it's still got some themed features close enough to that date such as the Easter eggs. Three new entities have also been added, though Zeekerss left it up to players to discover those themselves so as not to spoil the surprises.

Here's everything that's new in the Lethal Company v50 update as detailed by the update's patch notes:

Lethal Company v50 Patch Notes

New Additions

A new forest moon, Adamance

Reworked Dine's exterior

Two new entities outdoors, one new entity indoors

Added Easter eggs which can be thrown.

Two new suits in the rotating shop + a disco ball

You can now run down slopes faster.

A new hazard/trap indoors

Changes

The bell now makes chimes when dropped (which will alert enemies within a large radius.)

Baboon hawks now spawn in groups of two, have 4 HP instead of 6, and do less damage when stabbing the player.

Various small changes to the scrap output and spawn rates in moons, with the goal of making more moons rewarding to go to.

It's possible to bounce off walls when hitting them at a steep angle.

Slightly increased the weight of the shovel, to make each player less of a self-sufficient killing machine.

Fixed crouchsprinting; previously, pressing the crouch button while sprinting would cause you to crouch and then uncrouch at the same time; when spamming the key, this made it possible to sprint without making noise.

Falling out of bounds no longer teleports you to the main entrance of the facility

I know this kind of change might seem antagonistic to speedrunners, etc. But these made it possible to bypass Lethal Company's design and mechanics without requiring any more skill or strategy; I guess it would also make speed runs of Lethal Company less accessible to people who don't want to (or can't) spam a button very fast on the regular.



As a side side note, I had targeted the jetpack's crazy efficiency for this same reason (safely bypassing part of the game), but I've realized it has an irreplaceable purpose as the most wacky gimmick item, so I will respect that.

Since the layouts are generally more spread out than the facility layouts, will now always generate smaller when loaded. This was mostly an issue on Titan, which had a significant chance to generate absurdly large

To compensate, the size multiplier of indoor levels in Rend and Dine have been increased, which should result in them feeling the same as before. Dine now has the same size as Rend.

If you're big on Lethal Company, it's also worth checking out Content Warning, a game that's certainly in the same ballpark and would be a sound fit for any existing Lethal Company friend groups.