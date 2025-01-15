Lethal Company Is Cheaper Than Ever Before, but Not for Long

Lethal Company came onto the scene as a surprise and quickly became one of the most popular multiplayer games. Even the developer was surprised, only planning to spend six months before finishing the game. However, because of the incredible response, Lethal Company has remained in early access and received numerous updates since its launch on October 23, 2023. It has garnered an overwhelmingly positive review on Steam with a huge player base, but some have yet to pull the trigger to purchase it. Well for those waiting, Lethal Company is discounted the most it has ever been, meaning there has never been a better time to work for the Company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lethal Company is currently available for $6.49 on Steam, marking it as the lowest price it has ever been. The co-op multiplayer horror game has gone on sale before, but never at this price. It has come close, but at $6.49, players may never see the price get this low again. While not confirmed, Lethal Company’s price may permanently increase from $9.99 when the game is released in full. This particular Lethal Company sale is only scheduled to last from now until January 20th.

Lethal company partners.

Lethal Company is developed by Zeekers, a one-man studio, and has been updated throughout its lifespan. Zeekers is working on a new title, Welcome To The Dark Place, but has promised to continue supporting Lethal Company while working on the new project. No timeline has been given for updates, and Zeekers’ schedule hasn’t been consistent, so there is no telling when Lethal Company will leave early access.

Since its early access release, Lethal Company has blown up in popularity. It has over 375,000 reviews on Steam and reached over 856,000 hours watched on Twitch. Not only that, but Lethal Company received a skin in Fortnite showing its appeal to the gaming community.

The current sale and lowest price Lethal Company has ever been lasts until January 20th, 2025. Players have about a week before the sale ends and they’ll have to pay full price for Lethal Company. Whenever the full release comes, there is a good chance the original price will increase. Even if you are waiting for full release before you play Lethal Company, purchasing it in early access, especially during a sale, is a good idea.

Lethal Company worker.

Developer Zeekers plans to release his next game, Welcome To The Dark Place for free, likely because of how successful Lethal Company has been. This proves how helpful it is to support indie games. If one game takes off, it allows indie developers to focus on more projects, even free ones that won’t earn them anything.

Lethal Company’s co-op survival has been a huge hit with gamers, and there has never been a better time to play. Between the sale and a large number of updates, there is a great deal of content in the game, especially considering its early access status. So what are you waiting for? Join the Company today and sell some moon scrap!