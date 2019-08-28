Lewis Tan Teases His Mortal Kombat Reboot Role

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot film has been making some major moves when it comes to casting as of late. With the roles of Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Raiden, Mileena, and more already being filled, it would seem that there aren’t too many more to be announced. That is, of course, unless they plan on pulling an Endgame and just bringing virtually every major character to the big screen. That said, it was recently reported that Lewis Tan is in final negotiations to fill a role in the film, but it’s unknown exactly which character that would be. The actor himself has now taken to Twitter to tease the impending announcement of which role he will be stepping into.

“Many years of sacrifice and countless “almosts” have led me here,” Tan said. “The path was brutal, relentless and glorious all at the same time, each inch earned in sweat and blood, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I have been training for this my entire life, which is why I will not let you down. Excited to bring this to life with this special studio and this legendary story, it is truly a childhood dream manifested. Dedicated to my father and mother, those that never doubted me, and those that did. To all the fans, this is for you. Round one…”

Fans have been trying to think of which role Tan will fill in the Mortal Kombat reboot, with the likes of Scorpion, Kung Lao, and even Johnny Cage leading the charge. However, Hiroyuki Sanada was recently cast as Scorpion, so that takes that possibility off of the table. There is also a chance that the actor could be playing a different role, but we just won’t know until something official is announced. Luckily, judging by the tweets above, that announcement is likely to happen soon.

Mortal Kombat is set to hit theaters on March 5, 2021. For even more about the upcoming reboot film, check out all of our previous coverage right here.

