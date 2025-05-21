Lies of P: Overture Update to Add Free Boss Rush Modes

Lies of P: Overture isn’t just bringing a whole (and incredibly promising) expansion to the game at some undisclosed point in the summer. It’s also dropping alongside an update that’s going to add a few features to the base game for free. Among these features is a pair of boss rush modes.

These two modes, Battle Memories and Death March, will unlock once players have reached at least one of the game’s endings. Bosses from the DLC will also be added to the list once they are felled. These modes will also only be available on the default “Legendary Stalker” difficulty and won’t change or become easier if the player drops down to either of the two new, more laid-back difficulties.

Battle Memories lets players fight against previously killed bosses and go through five tiers that escalate in difficulty. The first, second, and third tiers are unlocked from the jump, while the fourth and fifth tiers must be unlocked by clearing the lower tiers. It is implied that players will earn something for conquering these challenges, but, in a roundtable interview at the game’s recent preview event, director Jiwon Choi was hesitant to get specific and only dropped cryptic hints about possible rewards.

Death March is a little simpler in that players create the challenge by crafting their own gauntlet made up of bosses they’ve already slain. Multiple bosses can be cued up in a row, but three is the minimum. Their difficulty, however, caps out at the third tier of difficulty. Since this mode is mainly for players who want to experiment, show off, and challenge their friends, it doesn’t seem to have any rewards attached to it.

While Battle Memories and Death March are for those looking to practice or test their mettle, these boss rush features are coming to Lies of P alongside two easier difficulty modes aimed at newer users who want a slightly more relaxing tour through Krat. There’s still no release date for this update or Overture, though, aside from the vague window of “summer 2025.”