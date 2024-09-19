Lies of P Boss Shares New Look at DLC, Teases Sequel Development

The director behind the hit Soulslike Lies of P has shared a new look at the game's upcoming DLC and has teased the status of its sequel. Not long after the release of Lies of P last year, developer Round8 revealed that it would be creating both an expansion and an eventual follow-up entry. Since then, news on both projects has been few and far between which has resulted in the game's director today breaking that silence.

In a new message shared to social media, Lies of P director Jiwon Choi offered up new insight into the game's DLC and follow-up. Broadly speaking, Choi didn't share any concrete details about the release window for either, but he stressed that those at studio Round8 are working hard. As a way of tiding fans over, Choi also unveiled a new image from Lies of P's DLC (viewable below) which features a new, snowy locale.

(Photo: Neowiz)

"As we endure the heat of Korea's hottest summer yet and diligently work on the upcoming DLC, your continuous support and love are everything to us and motivate us to build on the world of Lies of P," Choi wrote. "For the DLC of the Lies of P and the sequel, we aim to do better on what we did well and improve in areas we have room to grow. It might sound simple, but I find that sticking to the basics is anything but easy. [...] It's funny how time seems to crawl when I am waiting for anticipated games as a gamer, but it flies by so fast when I am working on one. [...] Thank you so much for being part of this journey with us."

Currently, it's not known exactly when the DLC for Lies of P will released. Based on previous financial documents from Neowiz, the expansion is set to launch at some point in the second half of 2024. If this is still accurate, it means that an announcement regarding its arrival should be happening relatively soon. As for Lies of P 2, as fans are currently dubbing it, recent job listings have suggested that the sequel will feature more open-world elements compared to the original game.