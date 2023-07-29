Sims Competitor Life by You Delays Early Access Release

Life by You, the life-sim game from Paradox Interactive, will no longer be releasing in early access in September as originally expected. Instead, the game's early access launch has been pushed back to the much more specific albeit farther away date of March 5, 2024. Paradox Tectonic GM Rod Humboldt confirmed the new release date this week in a video shared with the fledgling Life by You community while saying that the extra time spent working on the game will be used to implement and act on feedback gathered from those who've played early builds of the game.

Humboldt's update on Life by You got straight to the point this week by announcing right in the beginning that the game had been delayed.

"Since we first announced Life by You four months ago, we have been sharing regular video updates and dev streams with you, and we've also been releasing builds to our modding partners," Humboldt said. "The feedback we've received has been really great and invaluable, and we want to take some extra time to integrate it before launching in early access."

To offer up-and-coming Life by You players some specifics on what the team would be looking at, Humboldt said Paradox Tectonic would be looking at animations, lighting, character models, assets, and will be looking into refining various gameplay features to "provide a more robust experience out of the gate." A massive UI overhaul is on the table, too.

For those who were waiting for the September release and will be waiting longer now for the early access launch in March, Humboldt said the team is adding a "Nightclub Vibe Pack" which includes furniture and other assets featuring a nightclub aesthetic. More dev videos like this one will be shared in the future, too, alongside a more detailed blog post that's supposed to be coming soon.

Meanwhile, EA's Sims team is still working on Project Rene, the next chapter in the Sims series. Updates on that game have been shared occasionally, but players still know relatively little about that game, too, beyond some of the ways that it'll differ from the more traditional Sims games.