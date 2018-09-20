‘Life Is Strange 2’ Launch Trailer Shows a Different Side of the Diaz Brothers

Life Is Strange 2 is almost here and DONTNOD couldn’t wait to share even more of the emotional story ahead of its release with the official launch trailer showing off the two Diaz brothers.

Life Is Strange 2 tells the story of two brothers that lost everything one fateful day. Sean, the 16 year old poster child of quietly muted rebellion, and his younger brother Daniel – 9 – that’s open curiousity adds an entirely new layer to the series that fans got a taste of during the spin-off The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players will take control of Sean in Life Is Strange 2, but even though you won’t be directly controlling Daniel, your actions will shape the younger brother. Like the other games in the Life Is Strange universe, it’s filled with tough choices, and your decisions will direct the flow of the story.

“Playing as Sean, you will need to make the kind of tough choices you can expect from a Life is Strange game, and you will need to live with the consequences of your actions,” the announcement post said. “The game will this time focus on brotherhood alongside the need to guide and educate your younger brother whilst simultaneously coming of age yourself. As with previous games in the series, Life is Strange 2 will tackle a host of issues that all of us can identify with and that will cause moral dilemmas and require much soul searching. These themes come together most powerfully in the way Daniel will develop depending on the lessons you teach him and the role model you decide to be.”

Life Is Strange 2 will also give players a totally new power to work with., though what that power is hasn’t been revealed yet. It’s something that players will find out more about soon though, the developers said, along with learning about how it affects the brothers.

The newest adventure begins on September 27th. Want to learn even more about the title? Check out our hands-on time with the game right here to learn how the adventure is both totally familiar and new at the same time.