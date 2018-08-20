Life Is Strange 2 Gets Its First Full Trailer

The first full trailer for DONTNOD’s Life is Strange 2 has been revealed with everyone being introduced to the game’s main characters.

Making good on the promise that a trailer would be released today, DONTNOD and publisher Square Enix released the official reveal trailer for the episodic game on Monday. Two new characters to the series, Sean Diaz and his younger brother Daniel Diaz, are the protagonists of this new adventure that takes place in across the country as the pair move from Seattle, Washington, to Puerto Lobos, Mexico. The two are involved in a tragic event, the blog post accompanying the trailer reveal explained, and are forced to go on the run to avoid being separated and imprisoned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players will take control of Sean in Life Is Strange 2, but even though you won’t be directly controlling Daniel, your actions will shape the younger brother. Like the other games in the Life Is Strange universe, it’s filled with tough choices, and your decisions will direct the flow of the story.

“Playing as Sean, you will need to make the kind of tough choices you can expect from a Life is Strange game, and you will need to live with the consequences of your actions,” the announcement post said. “The game will this time focus on brotherhood alongside the need to guide and educate your younger brother whilst simultaneously coming of age yourself. As with previous games in the series, Life is Strange 2 will tackle a host of issues that all of us can identify with and that will cause moral dilemmas and require much soul searching. These themes come together most powerfully in the way Daniel will develop depending on the lessons you teach him and the role model you decide to be.”

Life Is Strange 2 will also give players a totally new power to work with., though what that power is hasn’t been revealed yet. It’s something that players will find out more about soon though, the developers said, along with learning about how it affects the brothers.

Following this trailer, Square Enix has plans to share more gameplay soon, though an exact date wasn’t given. Those attending Gamescom will actually be able to play the opening scene of the game themselves, so you can expect to hear about some first impressions shortly afterwards assuming there are no restrictions in place.

The first episode of Life Is Strange 2 is scheduled to be released on September 27.