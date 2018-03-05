Life is Strange: Before the Storm’s Bonus Episode Out Now With New Trailer

Life is Strange: Before the Storm’s new bonus episode called Farewell is now available alongside an emotional launch trailer featuring Max and Chloe.

The standalone episode is part of both the Deluxe Edition of Before the Storm as well as the boxed version – both the Limited and Vinyl versions – that’ll hit stores in North America on March 6. Players who own the digital version can also upgrade to the Digital Deluxe edition right now to gain access to the bonus episode immediately.

Farewell brings back Hannah Telle and Ashly Burch, the original voice actresses for Max and Chloe, to reprise their roles as the characters. It takes place prior to the events that took place in Before the Storm with players controlling Max.

While the name of the bonus episode alludes to the story that’s previewed in the trailer with the friends having to say goodbye to each other, it’s also a goodbye from developers Deck Nine Games as well.

“The release of Farewell signals a lot of change,” the Before the Storm team said in a statement. “With this bonus episode we’re completing the Before the Storm arc, Deck Nine Games wrap up their foray into the universe of Life is Strange and we bid a fond farewell to Max, Chloe, Rachel and all the other fan favourites of Arcadia Bay.

“We hope that the hard work and love that we put into Farewell will shine through and that you feel that we do the characters that DONTNOD created justice. Without knowing if or when we might once again see these characters, Deck Nine Games took extra time and care to craft this Farewell episode into something meaningful that will stay with everyone who plays it. The original voice actors, Ashly Burch and Hannah Telle, have returned to voice younger, more innocent versions of Chloe and Max as they embark on one final pirate-themed adventure.”

The statement from Deck Nine Games ended by looking forward to the future when Dontnod Entertainment, the developers of the original Life is Strange, takes the series’ story to new places in the future.

“But when a door closes, a window opens… or, something like that. We now look forward to the coming months, when Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet’s team at DONTNOD returns to present the new story and characters of the next Life is Strange. Until then, Farewell!”

The boxed editions of Life is Strange: Before the Storm will start appearing in stores on March 6 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Farewell is now available for those with the appropriate versions.