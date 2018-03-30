Life is Strange Comic Adaptation Announced

Life is Strange fans, there’s good news! A new comic series has been announced for the highly beloved episodic adventure and it comes from the crew over at Titan Comics, the same publisher that has brought other gaming franchises over into the comic world like Bloodborne, Wolfenstein, and more!

“Launching with a four-part miniseries in 2018, Titan Comics’ Life Is Strange returns readers to the setting of Arcadia Bay, offering fans the opportunity to dive back into the story of its beloved characters,” Titan announced, though no other details have been given at this time. We know that they will be sharing more info “soon” but as far as when exactly, we’re not so sure.

In the meantime, you can learn more about this incredible franchise below!

Life is Strange is an award-winning and critically acclaimed episodic adventure game that allows the player to rewind time and affect the past, present and future. Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price.

The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.

Key Features

A beautifully written modern adventure game

Rewind time to change the course of events

Multiple endings depending on the choices you make

Striking, hand-painted visuals

Distinct, licensed indie soundtrack

And if you liked it, you should definitely check out the game’s prequel that is just as stunning and gives insight into who Chloe Price was before the events of the first game:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise. You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

KEY FEATURES: