Life Is Strange Coming To iOS This Week

The incredibly unique tale of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price in Life is Strange is making its way onto mobile devices for players to take the whirlwind of a ride with them on the go. Square Enix has announced that DONTNOD Entertainment’s award-winning adventure is making its way onto iPhones and iPads everywhere. With full screen integration and iPhone exclusive stickers, this is the perfect way for both newcomers and veterans to dive right in.

“Everyone here at DONTNOD is really excited to share the adventures of Max and Chloe in Life is Strange with a new audience on mobile,” said Oskar Guilbert, CEO at DONTNOD Entertainment. “We welcome new players to Arcadia Bay’s community and look forward to discovering the story choices that they make during their stay.”

Life is Strange is a 5 part episodic adventure with episodes 1-3 available on Decber 14th, and episodes 4 and 5 releasing in Q1 2018. As per a press statement:

“Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price. The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.

With high quality production values and a unique hand-drawn art style optimized for iPhone and iPad, Life is Strange is a compelling, story-driven experience where choice and consequence play a key role in how the narrative unfolds. In Life is Strange the player’s decisions have deep and lasting repercussions on the game’s narrative, its characters and the world.”

Key Features

A beautifully written, modern adventure game.

Rewind time to change the course of events.

Multiple endings depending on the choices you make.

Striking, hand-painted visuals.

Distinct, licensed indie soundtrack featuring Alt-J, Foals, Angus & Julia Stone, Jose Gonzales and more.

Features Exclusive to Mobile

Enhanced user interface for full touch screen integration.

Life is Strange iMessage Stickers.

Share your game progress on social media and compare your story choices with friends.

An all-new Photo Mode allows you to take pictures, modify them with filters and share them easily.

Life is Strange Mobile is available now for pre-order, to learn more – check out the official game’s website.