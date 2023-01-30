New Like a Dragon: Ishin Trailer Revealed Before Release

Prior to its launch in just a few short weeks, a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin has today been unveiled by Sega. In a general sense, Sega and developer RGG Studio have already announced that three new games in the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise are now in the works. And while details on two of these titles are still quite sparse, Sega is now beginning to show off a lot more of Ishin prior to its arrival.

The latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin that was released this morning sheds more light on the game's narrative. Unlike previous games in the Like a Dragon series, Ishin tells a completely different tale set in 1800s Japan. In turn, many of the franchise's primary protagonists such as Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima return to portray different characters within this story. Ishin was previously released on PS3, but was never localized for western markets. Now, RGG Studio has opted to return to the game and bring it westward in the form of this new remake.

You can watch the trailer for yourself here:

Outside of Like a Dragon: Ishin, RGG Studio is also currently developing Like a Dragon 8, which will serve as the sequel to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Another spin-off titles Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased HIs Name is also in the works and will thrust Kiryu back into the spotlight following the events of Yakuza 6. Gaiden is set to release later this year, so more details on this title should come about soon.

As mentioned, Like a Dragon: Ishin is set to release in the new future and will launch on February 21st. When it does release, the game will be available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

If you'd like to learn more about the plot of Like a Dragon: Ishin, you can find an official description of the game below.

"1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father's killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce."