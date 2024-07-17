Like a Dragon Developer Reveals When Next Game Will Be Announced

RGG Studio, the developer behind the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series has divulged when it will be announcing its next game. At the start of this year, RGG Studio let loose Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is the eighth mainline game in the franchise. While it seemed likely that RGG Studio might lay low after releasing such a high-profile title, it’s now known that this won’t be the case after all.

As reported by VGC, those at RGG Studio recently announced in a live stream that it will reveal its next project at the Tokyo Game Show. This year, the annualized gaming convention will take place from September 26th until September 29th. RGG Studio didn’t specify when in this window it would announce its next game, but more details will likely be shared from the developer as the event draws closer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Generally speaking, it would make sense for RGG Studio to announce another game that’s associated with the larger Like a Dragon franchise. In recent years, this has been the studio’s main output, although it has released spin-offs tied to the property with Like a Dragon: Ishin and Judgment. Whether or not another spin-off of this sort is what the company’s next focus will be remains to be seen.

Earlier this month, those at RGG Studio indicated that its next title might not be what fans would expect. Speaking at Anime Expo, those in charge at RGG Studio said that fans will “be surprised” by the developer’s upcoming project. It was later added that this game will be tied to the Like a Dragon series, though, so it’s clear that a wholly new IP won’t be the focus. When it comes to the surprise element of this, RGG Studio could always decide to remake an older entry in the franchise, with Yakuza: Dead Souls the title that would surely shock fans to see return.

What are you hoping to see from RGG Studio next? And if another Like a Dragon game is in the cards, what would you like it to be tied to? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.