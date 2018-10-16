Listen to the Full ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Soundtrack Here

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an epic tale of a mercenary thrust deep into the conflict between the Athenians and the Spartans. Players took to playing either Kassandra or Alexios through their journey in Ancient Greece and now you can take a piece of that epic story with you out into the real world because the original game soundtrack is now available online!

In the video at the top of the article from ‘Ubisoft Music’ you can hear each track from the expansive open-world game. Have a particular song in mind? They even provided the start times for each individual track:

1. Legend of the Eagle Bearer (Main Theme) : 00:00

2. The 300 : 03:54

3. Enter the Animus : 08:17

4. Odyssey (Greek version) : 10:10

5. Phoibe the Orphan : 13:20

6. Kephallonia Island : 14:30

7. Markos : 16:38

8. Revenge of the Wolves : 17:31

9. Barnabas : 19:44

10. Pirates, Thugs, and Bandits : 21:02

11. Assassin’s Creed : 25:37

12. Conflict on the Seas : 28:33

13. The Shores of Megaris : 31:38

14. Athenian Fighters : 33:17

15. Korinth : 37:17

16. On the Battlefield : 38:17

17. Things Fall Apart : 43:15

18. Nikolaos’s Fate : 46:14

19. The Secret Land of Apollo : 48:01

20. Conversations : 49:51

21. Guards of the Cult : 51:35

22. Delphi : 55:04

23. The Cult of Kosmos : 56:11

24. Leonidas Fallen : 01:00:28

25. Legendary Heirloom : 01:02:49

26. The Hills of Attika : 01:04:58

27. Sokrates : 01:07:35

28. Naxos Island : 01:08:52

29. Reunited : 01:10:23

30. Myrrine : 01:12:36

31. Ariadnes’s Fate : 01:15:08

32. Forgotten Isle : 01:16:07

33. One-Eyed Monster : 01:18:06

34. The Messara Plain : 01:21:57

35. Kydonia : 01:23:49

36. Atlantis : 01:24:50

37. The Sacred Land of Artemis : 01:26:32

38. Sparta : 01:28:04

39. A Spartan Fight : 01:29:09

40. Brasidas : 01:33:05

41. Valley of the Two Kings : 01:34:21

42. Legendary Animals : 01:35:57

43. Ash Hills : 01:38:42

44. Labyrinth of Lost Souls : 01:40:22

45. The Minotaur : 01:42:04

46. Gortyn : 01:45:31

47. Athens, Birthplace of Democracy : 01:46:32

48. Phoibe’s Fate : 01:47:37

49. Pandora’s Cove : 01:48:51

50. Petrified Temple : 01:50:47

51. Medusa : 01:52:41

52. Mytilene : 01:56:02

53. Sanctuary of Apollo : 01:57:14

54. A Happy Family : 01:58:15

55. Passing the Torch : 02:02:55

56. Odyssey (Modern Version) : 02:04:40

Personally, I can’t help but to recommend the sounds of Korinth, but The Shores of Megaris was beautiful as well! Transport yourself back into Ancient Greece at any time you wish with the official soundtrack.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Want to see exactly why we had such high praises for the latest game? Check out our full review right here as well as a small blurb below:

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.

The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”