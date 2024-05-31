Little Nightmares 3 Delayed to 2025

Little Nightmares 3 will not longer be releasing in 2024 and has instead been pushed back to next year, Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games announced this week. This delay comes just under a year after the game was first announced in 2023 during Gamescom with Bandai Namco confirming then that Supermassive Games would be taking over the next installment in the series as opposed to Tarsier Studios developing it. No specific release date for the game was announced beyond the 2025 window.

The delay of Little Nightmares 3 was attributed to quality concerns with Supermassive and Bandai Namco conveying that they want to take more time on the game to ensure it meets standards. Little Nightmare fans won't have to wait until next year to see more on the game, however, with the Little Nightmare 3 creators promising more to be revealed in the summer.

"Ever since the announcement of Little Nightmares III at gamescom last year, we've been thrilled to see our community buzzing with excitement and anticipation," the announcement shared today began.

"The teams at Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Europe have been working hard towards delivering the best experience possible for the next entry in the franchise," the announcement said. "As much as we can't wait for you to return to the Nowhere, we also want to make sure we give the game the care and love it deserves. Quality is a top priority for us, and we know you feel the same way. For that reason, we've made the decision to shift the release of the game to 2025. We'll be sharing more about Little Nightmares III later this summer, so pleas bear with us and look forward to further updates. In the meantime, we'd like to thank you for your patience and ongoing support."

Given that this is the first Little Nightmares game that Supermassive has made and how it's different from the usual sorts of games the developer makes, it's not unreasonable to think that a bit more time would be needed to mesh what fans are looking for with what their vision for the game looks like. Supermassive is best known for games like Until Dawn and The Quarry as well as the games that make up the Dark Pictures Anthology.

Little Nightmares 3 will be out at some point next year.