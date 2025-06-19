Little Nightmares Event Set for Next Week

It has been two years since Little Nightmares 3, the next installment in the beloved indie horror game series, was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Little Nightmares has developed an enormous community thanks to its quirky art style, haunting visuals, and emotionally intense storylines. Now, fresh info on the series is finally just a few days away thanks to a new showcase announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little Nightmares was first released in 2017, combining horror with an adventure and puzzle-solving set of gameplay mechanics that challenged players as they struggled against the creepy things going bump in the dark. The game has taken childhood fears and turned them into fierce terrors, all while keeping a strange sort of innocence in the writing.

In a social media post shared by the Little Nightmares development team, it was revealed that a dedicated showcase will take place on June 24, 2025, at 12 PM PST/5 PM EST.

Something unsettling is coming. It's closer than you think.



Are you ready to face it, little ones? #LittleNightmares pic.twitter.com/Thr5LioYg8 — Little Nightmares III (@LittleNights) June 19, 2025

The game, which was delayed to 2025, has yet to receive a firm launch date. This has left many players concerned that another delay was imminent, especially with the year already half over. At this point, many are hopeful for a fall release, which would be perfect for the game’s spooky narrative and setting.

The comments of the post are loaded down with excitement, with one fan stating, “FINALLY YES,” and another adding, “Are we finally getting the game??? We have been like addicts waiting for this.”

The primary hope from fans for the showcase is for a release date, while others have voiced that another sub-game or release could also be part of the lineup. At this time, the only information shown in the social media teaser is the date and time for the stream. It is possible that additional teasers could be added to the social media account before the day of the stream.

Play video

Currently, players only know a small teaser of information about Little Nightmares 3. In the original release trailer, the two main characters are shown. One wears a crow’s mask, while the other wears an old aviation mask. This seems to imply that it will be similar to It Takes Two, with each character possessing specific skills needed to solve puzzles and navigate terrain.

The game is listed as co-op on its Steam page, marking the first time the core of a Little Nightmares title will be designed for a multiplayer experience. This is exciting news for fans of puzzle-solving titles that allow a tag-team approach. It will also offer a different style of horror experience, going through each haunting scene with a partner, rather than solo.

It is important to note that the developer for Little Nightmares 3 is now Supermassive Games, and not the original Tarsier Studios. It isn’t known how this will change the overarching story or gameplay, but Supermassive did have some involvement in the series thanks to their work on the Enhanced Edition of Little Nightmares 2. Despite this, some fans are worried that the change in developers could alter the original atmosphere that made the title so popular.

At this time, Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games have not announced where the Little Nightmares showcase will be streamed. However, it is likely to be available on YouTube, Twitch, and the official social media platforms. Those who want to know what is coming next for the horror series will want to tune in, and make sure they lock away and release dates or new information provided for the next entry in the series.