Little Nightmares 3 Teased in New Job Listing

It looks like publisher Bandai Namco is already working on a third installment in its Little Nightmares series. Following the release of the original Little Nightmares back in 2017, a sequel in Little Nightmares 2 ended up coming about a few years later in 2021. And after both titles ended up garnering both critical and commercial acclaim, Bandai Namco now seems to be in the process of staffing up for what could be Little Nightmares 3.

Spotted on LinkedIn, a new job listing for the role of a producer assistant at Bandai Namco has teased that another Little Nightmares game is in the works. This role doesn't say anything specific about Little Nightmares 3, but it does note that the eventual person who is hired for this position will work directly on the property. As such, it seems pretty clear that another new entry in the franchise is being created in some capacity.

"You will join the Production department within the team dedicated to our headline IP: Little Nightmares," says this official description of the job. "You will provide support in relation to the day-to-day production activities related to assigned projects (coordination, milestone reviews support, documentation, etc.)"

Unlike previous games in the Little Nightmares series, the potential Little Nightmares 3 won't end up being developed by Tarsier Studios. Despite developing the first two installments, Tarsier was later acquired by Embracer Group, which meant that it would no longer work on the Little Nightmares IP as it is owned by Bandai Namco. Clearly, this new job listing suggests that Bandai Namco is in the process of staffing up a new team that will create Little Nightmares 3 (or a game by another name) in the future. Given that Bandai Namco is still hiring for this project, though, it's feasible that we won't hear or see anything official about a third Little Nightmares game for quite some time.

How would you feel about Bandai Namco releasing yet another game in the Little Nightmares franchise? And where would you like to see this series go in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.