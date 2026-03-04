Live Events Confirmed for Pokemon Pokopia With First New Pokemon Already Announced

The first and biggest new Pokemon game of the year is almost here. Pokemon Pokopia will launch globally on March 5th. The first Switch 2 exclusive Pokemon is already making waves pre-release by earning the highest-ever Metacritic rating in Pokemon history. With pre-downloads ready to go, many fans are gearing up to experience Pokopia right at launch. And now, we have even more to look forward to. The first in-game event for Pokemon Pokopia has already been announced. This confirms that, at least for a while, we can expect even more Pokemon to be added to the game’s dex through special events.

With a spinoff like Pokemon Pokopia, there’s always a question of how much will be similar to other entries in the franchise. With the launch just hours away, fans have plenty of questions about Pokopia. Will Pokopia have Shinies? In my experience, no, but that could just be my bad Shiny luck. Do Pokemon evolve? No, though you can meet evolved Pokemon in the wild. But as for whether we’ll get live events like the Outbreaks or Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the answer has already been confirmed. Pokemon Pokopia will have its first live event on March 10th, bringing some new Pokemon and habitats to the game.

First Pokemon Pokopia In-Game Event and Mystery Gift Revealed

Screenshot by ComicBook

I said it in my Pokopia review, and I’ll say it again: the game is huge. There’s so much to do and so many Pokemon to meet. Even without a single addition, the game will no doubt keep players busy for a long, long time. But from the looks of it, the world of Pokopia will keep expanding even after the game comes out. On March 4th, Pokemon officially announced the first Pokemon Pokopia limited-time event. And it’s apparently going to be the first of many.

Today’s post confirms that “in addition to the game’s main story, there will also be special limited-time in-game events” in Pokopia. To give us a sense of what’s to come, the first event has already been announced. “More Spores for Hoppip” begins on March 9th and runs until March 24th. It will introduce Hoppip and its evolutions, Skiploom and Jumpluff, to the game. The event will be the only opportunity to encounter and befriend this trio, so players will definitely want to make a note of the dates.

Importantly, Pokemon in Pokopia don’t evolve, so you’ll need to create habitats to attract all 3 Pokemon during the event. Meeting Hoppip and collecting special cotton spores will help you get the items you need to encounter Skiploom and Jumpluff. The event will only be available in towns with a rebuilt Pokemon Center, which means you’ll want to make at least some progress in Pokopia before the event begins if you want to encounter Hoppip and friends.

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company

Along with this live event, the Mystery Gift feature has also been confirmed for Pokemon Pokopia. The first Mystery Gift is a Ditto Rug, which can be used to decorate houses in the game. It will be accessible using the Get Via Internet feature from now until January 31st, 2027.

These details confirm that Game Freak and Koei Tecmo plan to keep supporting Pokemon Pokopia with new content, at least for a while. If those Metacritic scores and my own experience are any indication, they’re not wrong to think fans will be eager for more Pokopia once they start.

