New Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift Lets Players Catch Previously Unreleased Mega

During a rapid-fire Pokemon Presents for Pokemon Day 2026, The Pokemon Company showed off a few upcoming projects. Aside from the big Gen 10 reveal, however, the Presents largely gave us more details on games that have already been revealed. Yet despite some fans expecting new DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, that’s not what happened. The showcase instead highlighted the existing Mega Dimension DLC, with one new reveal. As of February 27th, players can redeem a brand-new Mystery Gift that will finally unlock one of the game’s unreleased Megas.

When Mega Dimension released late last year, the DLC added several new Mega Evolutions to the lineup. However, not all of them had Mega Stones available right at release. Mega Garchomp Z was one such lingering question. But today, a new Mystery Gift will let trainers finally grab the Mega Stone required to add Mega Garchomp Z to their team in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Like the prior Legends: Z-A Mystery Gifts, no code is required. Instead, you’ll simply connect to the internet to claim your Mega Garchomp Z encounter. Here are the full details.

How to Get Mega Garchomp Z with Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

In a trailer largely showcasing the new Megas from Pokemon Legends: Z-A and already released Mega Dimension content, Game Freak also confirmed a new Mystery Gift for the game. Players can now finally obtain Mega Garchomp Z, which was previously reveled but never available in-game until now. It features larger scythe wings and is a full Dragon-type, unlike Mega Garchomp itself.

You can get an in-depth look at Mega Garchomp Z at the tail end of the Pokemon Day trailer for Mega Dimension below:

Trainers will be able to Mega Evolve a Garchomp to Mega Garchomp Z by obtaining a Garchompite Z stone. The encounter that will let trainers claim this new item is available via the Mystery Gift feature. This is similar to how prior Legendaries and Megas have been released in the game, such as Mega Diancie and Mewtwo.

First, you’ll need to head to the Mystery Gift feature in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. After claiming the Mystery Gift via the Internet, you will have a new Side Mission to complete. The mission will lead to a Hyperspace Dimension encounter with Mega Garchomp Z. Defeat it in battle, and you’ll be able to Mega Evolve your very own Mega Garchomp Z.

The trailer also reminded players of prior Mystery Gifts that are still available to redeem, including the “Shine Bright Like a Gemstone” Diancie Side Mission and MewTwo X & Y side mission. With this being the only big announcement for the game, along with the upcoming release of Pokemon Pokopia, it seems like Game Freak might be winding down its focus on Pokemon Legends: Z-A. There might be more Mystery Gifts on the way, but at this point, new DLC looks increasingly unlikely.

Are you going to claim your Mega Garchomp Z Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends: Z-A? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!