Logan Paul Has a Charizard Rey Mysterio Mask

Logan Paul revealed that he was given a Charizard-themed Rey Mysterio mask courtesy of the WWE Hall of Famer himself. Earlier this week, Paul posted the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, which featured a lengthy interview with Rey Mysterio. In the opening minutes of his interview, Paul and co-host Mike Majlak were both shown wearing custom-made Rey Mysterio masks. After Paul asked if it were disrespectful for him and Majlak to be wearing the masks, Mysterio said that it was not, in part because Mysterio specifically had the masks made for him. Paul also noted that the maker of the mask, Masahiro Hayashi, is Japanese and met Mysterio when Mysterio traveled to Japan to compete in a tournament. You can check out the mask down below:

Paul's Pokemon-themed mask is a reference to his long flirtation with the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Paul helped launch a revitalized interest for Pokemon trading cards, in part by chasing after vintage Pokemon cards like PSA 10 graded 1st Edition Charizard cards. Paul even wore a Pokemon card to the ring during his first Wrestlemania match, although that was a Pikachu Illustrator card and not a Charizard card. Paul did wear his Charizard card to the ring during a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, which he claimed increased the value of the card from an estimated $150,000 to $1,000,000.

Although Paul doesn't talk about his love of Pokemon very much these days (the celebrity is busy promoting his energy drink line and also pursuing a part-time WWE career), it's obvious that he still has a soft spot for the franchise. Plus, Paul can now brag that he has another one-of-a-kind piece of Pokemon history, thanks to Mysterio.