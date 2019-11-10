KSI Defeats Logan Paul in Boxing Rematch

Today, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, British YouTuber Olajidge “JJ” Olatunji (known online as KSI) and American YouTuber Logan Paul stepped into the boxing ring after months of anticipation and trash talk, and the result was a KSI victory by split decision. Unlike last year’s fight that ended in a draw — hence the need for a rematch — tonight’s fight was an actual professional boxing match that saw both ditch the protective headgear that they adorned last year that softened the punches and protected their heads.

For those that don’t know: tonight’s fighting was more or less a continuation and escalation of last year’s fight, which took place on August 25 in the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The fight ended in a majority draw, with two judges scoring it 57-57 and the other giving KSI a 58-57 in the British YouTuber’s favor. Last year’s scrap was notably streamed on YouTube’s pay-per-view platform, but this year DAZN got in on the fight, a sports streaming service and one of the biggest in the boxing business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🇬🇧🇬🇧KSI has done it 🔥 He defeats Logan Paul via split decision in Logan’s backyard #KSIvsLoganPaul2 pic.twitter.com/nyVfT4LVW3 — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) November 10, 2019

As you would expect, there was a ton of pre-match hype and smack talk in an attempt to build up awareness and get those pay-per-view numbers up. Whether this worked or not, we don’t know yet, but nobody can deny that Logan Paul and KSI did their part.

Just want to clarify a statement I made yesterday at the press conference. I don’t intend to kill Logan physically tomorrow, I only intend to kill his youtube career and spirit. After this fight, I still want Logan to be alive and well. — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) November 8, 2019

i kept asking him math questions, he got mad at 10×10 and pushed me. smh i didn’t even get to division pic.twitter.com/NJd3RKAwAi — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 7, 2019

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What did you think of the fight? Was it better or worse than you expected?