Lollipop Chainsaw Apparently Making a Return

It looks like Lollipop Chainsaw is coming back in some capacity according to a tease from one of the creators of the 2012 game. Yoshimi Yasuda, the previous CEO of Kadokawa Games and executive producer on Lollipop Chainsaw, tweeted that the game – or perhaps just the franchise? – "is back by Dragami Games." No other details were given at this time, but Yasuda encouraged fans to stay tuned and to "look forward to it," though it's still a bit unclear what "it" is.

Yasuda's announcement about the apparent plans for a Lollipop Chainsaw revival was shared in the tweet below which was spotted initially by Siliconera. The English version of his tweet said "Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games" with no other details shared at this time.

Lollipop Chainsaw はドラガミゲームスで復活させます。楽しみに待っていてください…!!!

Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it.#ロリポップチェーンソー

#DragamiGames pic.twitter.com/RlcLrxMkKK — 安田善巳 (@yasudaD5) June 14, 2022

Given that the game is now 10 years old, it fits then that Yasuda celebrated the anniversary around the same time as the announcement which was no doubt timed accordingly. Goichi Suda, the CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture and the director of the original Lollipop Chainsaw game who's better known online as Suda51, recently looked back on the game's anniversary, too, though it's unclear how, if at all, he's involved with whatever sort of return is planned for the game.

As indicated by Suda51's tweet above, director James Gunn was also involved with Lollipop Chainsaw, but again, it's too early to tell from Yasuda's tease alone who all is involved in this project and what the revival even is. It could be a new game, a remake, a remaster, or simply a rerelease on modern platforms which are all equally possible outcomes considering how so many other fan-favorite and cult-hit franchises have been revived or continued to some degree in recent years.

Those looking to play Lollipop Chainsaw in any capacity now are basically restricted to the older platforms it released on: The PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360. Backwards compatibility efforts were not extended to Lollipop Chainsaw, and considering how it never got a PC release, you can't play it there either.

Yasuda and perhaps more will likely have additional info to share about the return of Lollipop Chainsaw soon enough now that the tease is out there, so expect that to be shared in the future.