PlayStation Leak Reveals Return of Cult-Classic PS2 Series

A new PlayStation Leak has revealed the return of a cult-classic PS2 series, and the speculation right now is that it will return via PlayStation Plus Premium next month. The leak comes the way of Universal Entertainment which has filed a trademark for Shadow Hearts in Japan. The trademark was filed back on April 27, but only made public this week. There's nothing to the trademark that suggests what exactly is happening with the series, but clearly, something is happening, and with the new PlayStation Plus tiers launching next month, the timing has many convinced the series is going to be among the first PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games added to PlayStation Plus Premium.

To be approved for a trademark, you have to prove you're using said trademark. In other words, Universal Entertainment has to prove it's using the Shadow Hearts IP in some notable way. Interestingly, in 2021 Universal Entertainment told Gematsu it had no plans involving the series. What's changed? Hard to say, but again, the timing with the expansion of PlayStation Plus is certainly notable.

For those that don't know: Shadow Hearts is a role-playing series consisting of three games on PS2. Many don't know this, but it's actually the successor to Koudelka on PS1. Developed by Sacnoth, the series has a bit of a cult-classic reputation among hardcore PlayStation fans. We haven't seen it since 2005, and it's hard to imagine a large revival in terms of a new game or a remake, but the inclusion of the series, or at least some of it, on PlayStation Plus Premium is easy to imagine.

That said, for now, take this speculation for what it is, complete and utter speculation. The trademark is real, but right now there's no telling what's going to come of it. As for Unerivsal Entertainment, it has not commented on the patent nor the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation, click here.