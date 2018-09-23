Study Finds Loot Boxes Are “Psychologically Akin to Gambling”

Loot boxes. Are they gambling? Should they be in video games? Well, the case for and against them is still unfolding, but as it does, a new public investigation has concluded that they are indeed “psychologically akin to gambling.”

The public investigation was conducted by the Australian Environment and Communications Reference Committee (ECRC), and a saw a survey sent out to over 7,000 different gamers, which produced results the ECRC believes links loot box spending and gambling addiction.

The results of the investigation were presented during a public hearing by the ECRC, and were convyed by Dr. Paul Carins and Dr. David Zendle of University of York and St. John University, respectively.

According to the pair, the more someone had issues with gambling addiction, the more likely they were to spend money on loot boxes, which makes sense, because most loot boxes work like many gambling machines.

Further, the findings support that not only do loot boxes target gambling issues, but can worsen said addictions. Further, they could serve as a gateway-type drug to other forms of gambling, especially for younger participates.

Thus, the study suggested that games with loot boxes be advertised as having such, and be clearly labeled as containing “in-game gambling content.” We’ve already started to see some of this with PEGI and other rating boards making note of loot boxes, but it’s perhaps not as obvious and descriptive as many would like.

It is also suggested that governments take serious consideration into looking about prohibiting games to children under the legal gambling age, or in other words, not allow them in games rated less than whatever the countries’ legal gambling age is.

If you want, you can find the full report here. It largely echoes points made by others who have spoken out against loot boxes and how prevalent they are in modern day gaming, especially multiplayer games.

As you may know, some countries — such as Belgium — have tackled the issue head-on, and have actually declared loot boxes as gambling and illegal. We could see many more countries follow suit as the spotlight on the issues grows brighter and brighter.

