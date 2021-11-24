The Lord of the Rings Studio Teases New Game

The studio behind the visual effects and props seen in The Lord of the Rings film franchise has teased that it’s in the midst of working on a new video game. At this point in time, the identity of said video game isn’t currently known, but the studio has teased that the IP is one that is near and dear to the company. Unfortunately, further details on when this project might be unveiled in a formal capacity haven’t yet been given.

Seen via Weta Workshop’s official jobs page, a new role for a producer at the studio provided some of the first bits of information related to this game. “We are currently looking for an exceptionally talented Game Producer to join our team in beautiful Wellington. The role will help us deliver our next PC and console game project with a major worldwide IP that is very close to our hearts,” the job post said. Other than this broad description, it was also said that this role will be “on the ground of this exciting next phase here in the Interactive team at Weta Workshop.”

Given that the job description says that this IP is one that is near to Weta, it stands to reason that the game could be associated with The Lord of the Rings. That being said, while LOTR is likely the most notable franchise that the company has worked on, many other big-game properties have also been involved with the studio over the years. Some of these include King Kong, Mad Max, Avatar, Planet of the Apes, and Blade Runner, among many others.

It’s worth noting that this new game announcement comes about only weeks after Unity, which is the company responsible for the game engine of the same name, purchased Weta Digital for a sum of over $1.5 billion. As such, it stands to reason that Unity could be looking for Weta to now play a larger role in the game development space than it has in the past.

