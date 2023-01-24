The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Finally Gets New Release Window

It has been a long time coming, but The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has a new launch window. Despite being announced all the way back in 2019 as one of the first games that would come to next-gen platforms, Gollum has seen countless delays. Most recently, the action-adventure title was slated to launch in the latter half of 2022, but it ended up getting delayed indefinitely. Since that time, developer Daedalic Entertainment hasn't said virtually anything else about the project, which has definitely raised some eyebrows. As luck would have it, though, we now have a new release window to go by.

Listed in a new financial report from publisher Nacon, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is now slated to release in the first half of the company's 2023-2024 fiscal year. Specifically, this means that Gollum will arrive at some point between April 1st and September 30th. Given that this window is somewhat quickly approaching, it suggests that Daedalic could have more information to share in an official capacity soon enough.

Whenever The Lord of the Rings: Gollum does release, it's slated to land on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. A Nintendo Switch version is also in the works, but was previously planned to launch after the other versions of the game. Whether or not the Switch edition will now release in tandem with other platforms remains to be seen, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com moving forward.

If you'd like to learn more about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, you can check out the game's official description down below

"Athletic and agile, sneaky and cunning. Driven by the desire to once again hold in his hands what he lost, Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord of the Rings. He has seen things that others can not imagine, he has survived things that others would not dare mention. Torn by his split personality, he can be vicious and villainous as Gollum, but social and cautious as Sméagol.

While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum's quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood. Use stealth, agility and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways."