Lords of the Fallen 2 Returns With New Developer

It seems like it’s been forever since we’ve heard anything about the anticipated sequel to Lords of the Fallen, the RPG that many compared to brutal series such as Dark Souls. The project itself has been been stuck in development hell for years now, but finally it looks like that sequel is on the mend under new creative leadership.

The publisher recently announced that CI Games is partnering up with Defiant Studios to get this game completed and ready for gamers to enjoy. “We talked to a number of globally respected studios that had shown a strong interest in making the next LotF, and received several solid pitches. We finally decided to move forward with Defiant because we were impressed with their game concept, production expertise, and the pedigree of their developers,” said CI Games Chief Executive Officer, Marek Tymiński in a prepared statement. “Defiant is made up of some the industry’s most talented creators, and we are thrilled to have them create the sequel to LotF. We look forward to bringing their next big game to the global market on consoles and PC.”

Founder and Managing Director of Defiant Studios, David Grijns added on to this announcement saying, “We have been talking with CI Games for several months now, and went through a detailed process of getting to know one another’s expectations and motivations in regards to Lords of the Fallen 2. We are happy that we can commit our studio to developing a great game in a well-established franchise. Our team has been excited about the chance to make the next LotF from the moment we started to work on our pitch for CI. We are particularly thrilled about the creative freedom that CI Games is willing to offer.”

The CI Games exec added that this was a vital move for both companies in making sure this sequel is handled with care and opened up about what it means for both Defiant and CI, “Signing the next LotF with Defiant is a very important step for CI Games as a publisher. We look forward to continue teaming up with third-party developers to help bring their projects to global audiences, and are invested in building long term relationships. For the past several months we have been in discussions with many talented studios from around the world, and will soon have more to share about the outcomes of those discussions. This marks the beginning for CI Games in terms of the games portfolio we have been building for the coming years.”

We don’t know when the game is set to release, or really anything else for that matter, but at least we know it’s up and running with a newly motivated focus!