Lost Ark Players Get Free Loot After Lengthy Downtime During Update

Lost Ark got a new update this week, but for those who were planning on playing ASAP right after the update finished downloading, they ended up having to wait a while longer. Some extended maintenance resulted in longer downtime for the game and slightly delayed the release of Lost Ark's June update, but all is well now that it's out. To make up for the maintenance period that took a bit longer than expected, Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games announced this week that players will get a small bundle of loot as compensation.

The maintenance apology gift was detailed on the game's forums shortly after the June update went live this week. There were no stipulations for receiving the update listed in the blog post, so it looks like as long as you're a Lost Ark player, you'll get the goods detailed below:

Lost Ark Maintenance Compensation for June Update

3-Day Crystalline Aura

Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixir (14 Days)

Healing Battle Item Chest x5

The Lost Ark team reminded players that this Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixir has to be used within 14 days once it's been claimed, so be sure to use that while you can.

The update released just at the end of June contained a whole set of patch notes and changes for players to look through, but the big draw from this update was the new raid that was added. That raid in question is a Legion Rade featuring Vykas, but you'll have to have some lofty gear scores if you want to try to take her on.

"Vykas follows Valtan as the second Legion Raid arriving into the Western version of Lost Ark," the patch notes for this latest update said. "In this raid, you'll face dangerously beguiling members of the Covetous Legion before battling Legion Commander Vykas in her 'Garden of Crimson Delight'. No revives are available mid-battle, so be ready to fight for your life. Vykas is an eight-player Legion raid, has 3 gates, and is complete with a swathe of new unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics. Players will need to be Item Level 1430 to attempt Normal difficulty, and 1460 for Hard."

Lost Ark's June update and its accompanying compensation package are now live.