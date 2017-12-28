Lost Nintendo Switch Gets Recovered Via Reddit

Are post-holiday miracles a thing? It almost seems that way, after a heartwarming turn of events connected Nintendo fans on Reddit in an effort to recover a precious lost Switch. After losing his Switch at the airport in Frankurt, Reddit user Pizzaboxmonster (named Juan in coverage from Kotaku) took to the site in hopes of finding his item.

“I’ve seen several posts about people losing their Switch so I thought I’d give it a try,” he wrote on the r/Nintendo Switch subreddit yesterday. “I know this has 0,000001% possibility to work, but here I go: Today, 27/12, in the bus from Terminal 2 to the Ryanair flight to Madrid. It’s in a black case, has two game cartridges in the card slots from the case and many eShop games. Last one played is Floor Kids.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little did Juan know, Reddit user itchybun was already on the hunt for the owner of a Nintendo Switch that they had found at that very same airport. After several other users commented with a link to itchybun’s thread, the two connected, and verified that Juan was indeed the owner of the found Switch.

“I’ve been in contact with u/itchybun and as amazing as it can be, it seems I’ve found my Switch. I want to thank all of you for your comments,” Juan wrote in an update hours later. “I can’t believe this is happening and… I’m still quite shocked, but sometimes good things can happen.”

“I’m not the actual finder myself,” itchybun wrote in their post, “but a friend of mine who immediately asked me for support as I’m the techy game guy who has a Switch. I omitted this originally as not to distract from the search. Being a Switch owner myself didn’t really help (was hoping for direct messaging), but I tried my luck here and it actually worked out!”

According to Kotaku, the two plan on connecting after the new year to get the Switch back home. “Today I love this community even more and especially that great user and person who decided that finding the owner would be more fun than just keeping it.”

It’s always nice to see the community come together to do something good. The Nintendo Switch is available now, worldwide.