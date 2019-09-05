New Luigi’s Mansion 3 Trailer Reveals New Mode

Today during a brand-new Direct, Nintendo revealed a healthy slab of new Luigi’s Mansion 3 Nintendo Switch gameplay and details. More specifically the new footage revealed Scream Park for the first time, a party mode of sorts for up to eight players.

“Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them.”

Step right up for a new attraction: ScreamPark! In this party mode of #LuigisMansion3 there’s a Luigi team and a Gooigi team, and you can battle it out with up to 7 other friends. See which team can defeat the most ghosts, collect the most coins, and break the most targets! pic.twitter.com/XcQOAtlMQf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

Luigi’s Mansion 3 will be available on Nintendo Switch on October 31, 2019. It will cost $60. For more recent news and media on the Switch exclusive, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official rundown of the game’s key features via Nintendo:

He may still be cowardly, but Luigi has more tools and abilities at his disposal than ever before. Master Luigi’s new powerful moves of Slam, Suction Shot and Burst

Team up with Professor E. Gadd’s latest invention, Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger able to slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and otherwise help Luigi overcome obstacles he can’t get past alone

Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each at the same time

Explore the Last Resort, ascending through its differently themed floors full of quirky contraptions and haunting enemies

Race the timer with up to 8 players to clear objectives on a series of floors in the ScareScraper

