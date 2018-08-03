Madden 19 Soundtrack Revealed; Migos, Cardi B, And More

Electronic Arts, also known EA, has unveiled the official soundtrack for Madden NFL 19, which notably includes some exclusive Migos fire, the debut of numerous other songs, and a range of artists from household names to up-and-comers.

Said exclusive Migos track, dubbed “They Can’t Win,” appears to be the game’s signature hit for this year’s edition and was specifically created just for the game. You can listen to a snippet of it right here, and check out the full soundtrack below:

Anderson .Paak: “Bubblin”

A$AP Ferg: “Eulogy”

A$AP Rocky: “Bad Company” (ft. BlocBoy JB)

Berner: “Loose Lips” (ft. Pusha T, Conway & Fresh)

Blackway: “Bourbon Street”

Cardi B: “Money Bag”

Creek Boyz: “Boss Right Now”

Denzel Curry: “Sumo”

Desiigner: “This, That”

Flatbush Zombies: “Headstone”

Innanet James: “Bag”

Jay Rock: “WIN”

Kamaiyah: “Addicted To Ballin’” (ft. ScHoolboyQ)

Lil Baby: “Life Goes On” (ft. Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert)

Lil Skies: “Welcome To The Rodeo”

Migos: “Supastars”

Migos: “They Can’t Win”

Nick Grant: “All In Stride”

N.O.R.E.: “Don’t Know” (ft. Fat Joe)

Pell: “Hear Me”

P-Lo: “samesquad”

Post Malone: “Ball For Me” (ft. Nicki Minaj)

Pusha T: “If You Know You Know”

Skizzy Mars: “American Dream”

Slim Jxmmi: “Brxnks Truck” (ft. Rae Sremmurd)

T.I.: “Laugh At You”

Tee Grizzley: “Light” (ft. Lil Yachty)

YG: “Big Bank” (ft. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Yo Gotti: “2 Up”

Young M.A: “Car Confessions”

Young Thug: “Anybody” (ft. Nicki Minaj)

As you can see, EA got some big names for its 30-song soundtrack, such as Migos, Cardi B, Pusha T, Post Malone, T.I., A$AP Rocky, and more. It also features multiple, lesser known artists, such as Skizzy Mars and Pell.

EA also outlines the following songs, which will be revealed first by Madden NFL 19:

As you can see, Madden NFL 19’s soundtrack is essentially exclusive to the genre of hip-hop, which it has been increasingly becoming in recent years.

EA has said it will be dropping new music monthly into the game, as well as updating the “Madden Music Mondays” Spotify playlist every week as well.

Madden NFL 19 is poised to release on August 10th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

