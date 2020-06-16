Madden 21 Official Gameplay Trailer Revealed

We're just a few more months away from the upcoming NFL season, which means that the release of Madden NFL 21 isn't too far off. The game usually arrives in August, just before the season begins, and this year likely won't be any different. Now that we're in the middle of June, EA Sports is finally unveiling real information about the game, and showing fans precisely what the new edition will look like. On Tuesday morning, the first official gameplay trailer for Madden 21 was released.

This new trailer begins with Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson taking the field, and immediately side-stepping a horde of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders on his way to the endzone. The footage then unfolds to show several other ball-carriers, including Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and Alvin Kamara, showing off the new Skill Stick ball-carrier running system.

Other new features that were shown off in the Madden 21 gameplay trailer include the upgraded pass-rush controls, enhanced open-field tackling, and more celebration options. You can check them all out in the video at the top of the page.

"Innovative gameplay mechanics in Madden NFL 21 offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball," reads EA's description of the gameplay trailer. "Feel all-out control with the new Skill Stick ball-carrier system, dominate the edge with fresh pass rush moves, experience more open-field realism with tackle improvements, and have more fun with user-controlled celebrations."

After leading the Ravens to the best record in the NFL regular season, and setting several QB rushing records in the process, there was very little doubt that Lamar Jackson would be named the cover athlete for Madden 21. It was the MVP's job to lose, really. However, Jackson accidentally let the news slip way back in April, long before EA was able to make the official reveal.

"Yeah, they talked to me. I should be on the cover of Madden," Jackson told CBS. He went on to explain that we wasn't worried about the infamous Madden Curse that fans like to bring up. "Like I said, I'm not worried about a curse. Patrick Mahomes was on the front, he won MVP, so I will avoid that curse"

