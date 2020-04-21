Madden NFL 2021 Cover: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Says He's on It

It looks like EA Sports has found its next Madden cover athlete, and the reveal should come as a surprise to absolutely no one. On Tuesday morning, just two days before the annual National Football League Draft, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson revealed in an interview that he would be featured on the cover of Madden NFL 21, which is set to be released later this year. Madden traditionally chooses one of the best and most popular players from the previous season to be featured on the cover of the new game, and Jackson certainly tops both of those conversations.

"Yeah, they talked to me. I should be on the cover of Madden," Jackson said. He went on to explain that we wasn't worried about the infamous Madden Curse that fans like to bring up. "Like I said, I'm not worried about a curse. Patrick Mahomes was on the front, he won MVP, so I will avoid that curse"

Just to clarify things and leave no doubt, the interviewer asked Jackson if he was on the cover of Madden 21. "I am, yeah," he replied.

Looks like we have our Madden 21 cover athlete!

Jackson has become a football phenomenon throughout his first season as the starting quarterback for the Ravens. With his uncanny running ability and knowledge of the game, Jackson transformed the way opposing defenses had to play. He broke several records as he led the Ravens to a 14-2 record, the best in the entire league. Unfortunately for Jackson, he and the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs in a shocking upset by the Tennessee Titans.

At the end of the season, leading up to the Kansas City Chiefs' eventual Super Bowl victory, Jackson was named NFL MVP. This past season was just Jackson's second in the league. The Ravens traded back into the first round of the 2018 draft to select Jackson with the 32nd overall pick, planning to let him learn and develop behind then-starting quarterback Joe Flacco. An injury to Flacco in the middle of that season caused Jackson to take over as the starter and the team never looked back. Flacco was cut from the Ravens the following offseason, while head coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta transformed the entire roster to fit Jackson's unique skill set as a run-first QB.

Photo credit: Getty/Silas Walker

