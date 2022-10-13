Madden NFL 23 Gets Massive New Title Update, Patch Notes Revealed

EA Sports has today pushed out a massive new update for Madden NFL 23. Since launching back in August, EA has continued to be vocal with fans that it's looking to rectify bugs and improve many features that have been found in the latest Madden installment. And while it remains to be seen if today's new patch drastically improves the game, a large number of changes have now arrived.

As of this moment, the latest update for Madden NFL 23 is now available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This is the third title update that Madden 23 has received since launch and it also happens to be the biggest one. While EA has said that a vast number of bugs have been squashed as part of this patch, the developer has also warned that not every issue has been rectified. To that end, more updates are planned to arrive for Madden 23 in the near future.

All in all, nearly every area of Madden NFL 23 has been improved in some manner with this patch. Not only have there been a large number of general gameplay tweaks, but EA has also made fixes to Franchise, Face of the Franchise, Madden Ultimate Team, and The Yard game modes. Hopefully, the game should now be much-improved as a result.

If you'd like to check out the full, extensive patch notes for today's Madden NFL 23 update, you can find them below.

Gameplay Updates:

Blocking

Fixed an issue with pass block targeting resulting in an interior pass rusher being left unblocked when the defense would use a specific pre-snap set-up in the 4-3 Even 61 formations.

Fixed an issue with pass block targeting that would allow edge rushers to be unblocked when pinching the defensive line and bringing down the safety on Nickel Over Storm Brave vs. a pass-blocked running back.

Improved Block and Release logic for tight ends so they don't release so quickly in scenarios where there is a rusher for him to block; also improved blocking animations so they are better at engaging or impact blocking rushers on collision.

Fixed an issue with pass block targeting allowing an unblocked rusher when the defense would pinch their linebackers and sit a linebacker in a gap in the Dollar 3-2 Spinner play.

Changed QB Contain assignment logic so second level defenders, stack linebackers and defenders lined up in those positions will not be able to be assigned QB Contain.

Fixed an issue with pass block targeting allowing a defensive end to be unblocked out of Nickel Over Blitz.

Catching

Fixed an issue causing multiple mid-air interaction animations to trigger before the ball arrived, causing the receiver to miss the ball.

Tuning to catching for Wide Receivers to catch less tipped balls.

Fixed an issue preventing the Interception Gameplay Slider from significantly impacting the catch frequency for defenders.

Fixed a catching animation issue causing running backs to turn the wrong way on a catch coming out of the backfield.

Fixed a catching animation preventing receivers from attempting a catch asking for a RAC catch on a smoke screen.

Fixed a catching animation issue causing the receiver to use an effort catch on a catchable pass.

Fixed a catching animation issue causing the receiver to sometimes use a possession catch when requesting a RAC catch.

Fixed an issue preventing defenders from playing a knockout in some situations where one was being requested.

Ball Carrier & Tackling

Fixed an issue sometimes causing ball carriers to juke in the incorrect direction when holding the ball in their left hand.

Fixed an issue allowing ball carriers with no stamina remaining to engage in Stand Up Tackles.

Updated Stand Up Tackle indicators to provide feedback in more appropriate locations based on the mode and camera view being used; also updated Stand Up tackle indicators in Skills Trainer.

Tuning to the Juke-Hurdle combo animations to ensure the height and speed of the animations is appropriate.

Tuning to pursuit when using the Strip-Ball mechanic to reduce over-steering the defender away from the ball carrier.

Pre & Post Play

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the ball carrier to point in the wrong direction during some first down celebrations.

Fixed a rare issue causing a player to sometimes be frozen after the play.

Fixed an issue causing players to improperly switch positions before the play in Online SSKO games when using audibles or play-flipping.

Fixed an issue allowing the offense unlimited hot routes without the QB playing the corresponding animations while sending a receiver in motion.

Fixed a stadium issue causing media members on the sidelines to clip through the stadium walls in specific stadiums.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the "Roar of the Crowd" Dynamic Gameday modifier to force a route to go backwards.

Fixed an issue sometimes allowing the offense to see the defensive zone art during the play in Online Head-to-Head games.

Fixed a rare issue causing the offensive coach-cam art to persist on the field during the play.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing fade routes to break after a long press animation by the defender.

Fixed an issue causing the safety in a Curl-Flat assignment to motion out wide with a halfback motioned to an outside receiver position instead of the Outside-Deep Third cornerback.

Fixed an issue causing the rushing averages shown in the Next Gen Stat presentation to be incorrect.

Fixed an issue preventing sacks from being counted correctly in the Medium NFL Blitz Drill in the Gauntlet.

Fixed an issue preventing pass conditions from tracking correctly in the Skills Trainer Gauntlet Pass Leading challenges.

Franchise Updates:

Fixed a disconnect issue that was impacting a high volume of users in Franchise and Face of the Franchise.

Fixed an issue where CPU teams would immediately end negotiations with a player if they don't have the cap space to negotiate with them.

Fixed an issue where CPU teams weren't targeting players during re-sign as expected

Fixed an issue where using a skill point on the Playmaker archetype was not increasing the correct attributes

Fixed an issue where the Top Threat was sometimes a player that didn't make sense

Fixed an issue where a player's name and position would appear as a macro in the goals hub after completing a scenario goal

Fixed an issue where goals were sometimes incorrectly showing as completed in the end of game flow

Fixed an issue where some players abilities did not match what they had on the front end

Fixed an issue where the Rams NFC and Super Bowl Championships were doubled

Fixed a crash that would occur when loading into Formation Subs without a head coach

Fixed an issue where players on IR were able to be used to get trade offers

Fixed an issue causing the wrong name to be shown on the player jersey in some Franchise scenario scenes

Fixed an issue causing all team gear in scenarios to appear as the Buccaneers after relocating a team, retiring and then taking control of the same team

Face of the Franchise Updates:

Fixed an issue preventing calfs from updating when using the morph sliders in player customization

Fixed an issue causing the Avatar Level and OVR rating UI containers to overlap

Added pip indicator to the Upgrade Player menu item when upgrade points are available

Fixed an issue preventing Pro Bowl uniforms from appearing correctly in the post-game locker room

Fixed an issue sometimes preventing passing and pass coverage ability perks from triggering appropriately

Various UI improvements made to the Side Activities screen

General Stability improvements and fixes

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Fixed issue causing crash on Field Pass Reward

Improved Field Pass XP total and level display

Consolidated Rewards Flow display

Various Player Images updated

Fixed issue causing disconnect within Field Pass

Fixed issue causing soft lock in Squads

Removed scaling issues throughout screens

General stability improvements

Fixed issue within Sets that was causing a crash

The Yard Updates:

Most Feared Vanity Capsule

Nike SC High Trainers added

NFL Authenticity Updates:

New Face Scans added to these players: Christian Barmore – DT – Patriots Elijah Mitchell – RB – 49ers Pat Freiermuth – TE – Steelers Andrew Booth Jr. – CB – Vikings Willie Gay – LB – Chiefs Trent McDuffie – CB – Chiefs



Uniform Updates Black Helmet Added for Eagles Alternates Jets Black Helmet Added for Jets Alternate Cowboys White Helmet added for Color Rush



Helmet fixes to Vicis Zero2 and Trench to allow proper positioning

New Cleats added Adidas Primeknit Adidas Freak Ultra 22 Adidas Freak Adidas Adizero Nike Alpha Menace Elite 3



Stadium Updates Steelers Stadium Rebrand Browns new field art Rams field goal pad updated Bears tarps updated Bengals Edgewall and tarps updated Giants Edgewalls updated



Presentation and UI Updates: