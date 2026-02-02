Madden 26 Predicts Super Bowl LX Winner in New Video

As it does every year, EA Sports has predicted the winner of the upcoming Super Bowl via its latest Madden installment. This coming Sunday, February 8th, Super Bowl LX will take place and will see the Seattle Seahawks square off against the New England Patriots. The matchup is one that almost no one could have predicted coming into this NFL season and represents a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. Now, ahead of kickoff, Madden NFL 26 has revealed which team it believes will come out on top.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a video posted today, Madden 26 provided an extensive look at how it thinks Super Bowl LX will play out. The simulation thinks that the Seahawks will jump out to an early lead by scoring two touchdowns in the first half, leading to a 14-3 score at halftime. After the half, though, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye finds his groove and ties up the game at a score of 17-17 to end the third quarter.

In the fourth, the Patriots finally go up by a score of 20-17 with 40 seconds left before giving the Seahawks the ball one final time. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold then leads the team down the field and delivers two clutch passes to receiver Cooper Kupp. With time running out, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III then finds his way into the end zone on the final play of the game to give his team the victory at a final score of 23-20.

You can watch this full simulation from Madden 26 for yourself right here:

Play video

Madden’s Super Bowl Accuracy

So just how accurate has Madden been in predicting the Super Bowl winner over the years? Well, it tends to be right about 50% of the time. Most recently, Madden 25 accurately predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl. Over the last five years, though, Madden has only had two correct predictions and three incorrect. As such, there’s no guarantee that the Seahawks will end up besting the Patriots in the actual game, even if they are currently seen as the favorites.

If you’re looking to play Madden 26 for yourself in the lead up to the Super Bowl, EA Sports tends to discount the game each year prior to the game taking place. While no current sales for the football sim are ongoing, this could definitely change in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled.