Here’s 35 Minutes of Madden 19 Story Mode

Electronic Arts has finally unveiled Madden NFL 19‘s story mode, Longshot, releasing the first 35 minutes of gameplay footage via GameSpot.

Boasting a “football is family” theme, Longshot returns after making its debut in Madden NFL 18 last summer, this time with more drama and higher stakes.

For those that don’t know: in Madden NFL 18’s Longshot, players followed the story of fictional quarterback Devin Wade and wide receiver Colt Cruise in a story presented and structured in a similar way to EA’s story mode in the FIFA series, dubbed “The Journey.”

The story specifically illustrated the hardships of making it into the NFL, and the interconnected webs of relationships players have to navigate off the field with coaches, teammates, friends, and of course loved ones.

In addition to being a story mode, Longshot also served as a stand-in tutorial of sorts, introducing players to the game, but also to the larger world of football. The mode wasn’t without its issues, but it was a very solid first attempt, and did garner mostly positive praise from fans.

For Madden NFL 19’s Longshot Homecoming, both Devin Wade and Colt Cruise will return, while the likes of Ron Cephas Jones and Rob Schneider have been brought in to play roles in the mode. At the start of things, Devin is competing for a roster spot, specifically to be third-string quarterback, with the league’s most popular team: the Dallas Cowboys.

During training camp and pre-season, you’ll have to impress while the off-field politics manifest as coaches clash with the GM over whether or not Devin is worthy to make the cut.

The above video also reveals a slew of other story-related details and mode features, but for the sake of spoilers I’ll leave you to the video to find out more.

It’s worth pointing out that the above footage is captured on the game’s PC version.

Madden NFL 19 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on August 10th.

As always, get in that comment section and let us know what you think of the new story mode, and whether or not you plan on dabbling in it, or simply sticking to the game’s other, more traditional features.