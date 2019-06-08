Madden NFL 20 Gameplay Revealed

Electronic Arts revealed its first full gameplay trailer Madden NFL 20 during the EA Play event, one of the two big sports games which was scheduled to make an appearance. With the new gameplay stream, we’ve gotten a better look at the game’s various modes and how the looks of the players and the stadiums they play in differ from last year’s installment with that gameplay spread out throughout the stream above. The game was featured towards the end of the EA Play event amid other EA games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and FIFA 20.

Prior to this gameplay showcase, all the Madden fans had to go off of was the reveal trailer that featured Patrick Mahomes as the cover athlete for the new game. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will grace the game’s covers, but inside the game itself, players will be able to take part in different modes including a new career campaign and College Football Playoffs.

“Feel like a Superstar in Madden NFL 20, featuring an all-new career campaign empowering players to take the Superstar journey and become the Face of the Franchise: QB1,” a description of the game read. “Starting August 2nd, Create your quarterback, and dominate the College Football Playoff. Show off at the NFL Combine to secure your spot on Draft Day. Unleash your X-Factor abilities on the league and achieve gridiron greatness.”

Pre-orders have been up for the game for a while now, so if what you’ve seen in the gameplay trailer has enticed you to pick up a Madden game for the first time or return for another year, you can do so by grabbing the game here. Like other sports games from EA, if you pre-order the Ultimate Superstar Edition, you’ll get some perks like in-game items and the chance to play it three days early. Everything that’s included in that version can be found below.

Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition

Three-day early access

15 Gold Team Fantasy Packs

Your choice of one out of 32 Core Elite Players from your favorite NFL team

One large Training Quicksell Pack in Madden Ultimate Team

One Past and Present Elite Player Pack

One Madden Championship Series Pack in Madden Ultimate Team

Your choice of one unique Legend Superstar Ability for your created player in Face of the Franchise: QB1

Madden NFL 20 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin on August 2nd.