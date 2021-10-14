Madden NFL 22 Surprises Players With Long-Awaited Feature

EA has added two new features to Madden NFL 22 on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. This week, EA dropped a new Madden NFL 22 update, and it was a big one. The highlights of this update include the aforementioned features, one of which is a new scouting feature for Franchise mode. The other is the addition of Ranked mode in The Yard. Complimenting both of these additions are new gameplay abilities and fine-tuning, including a meaty update to pass coverage.

Obviously, the one key highlight here is the new scouting feature, something fans have been begging EA for and something EA said took time to implement because other features had to be established first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In designing Madden NFL 22, we put our players at the center to help guide our development process,” said EA of the addition. “Through the Madden NFL Design Council, we reviewed over two million conversations and brought in community leaders earlier than ever to listen to what you most wanted to see in Franchise. This led us to deliver many top requested features including deeper staff management, more robust Weekly Strategy, a refreshed Season Engine, and other improvements at launch. While scouting was also highly requested, building these features first, laid the foundation for scouting.”

For more information on the new scouting feature, click here. Meanwhile, if you want the patch notes for the new update, this is the link you want.

Madden NFL 22 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the sports game, click here.

“The Madden franchise has been at somewhat of a standstill for a number of years,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “The series hardly changes from game to game, which causes plenty of frustration amongst fans, but those same fans still show up to buy the new edition year after year. There’s a lazy element of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” to most of the recent Madden installments. Things got a little better last year with the release of Madden NFL 21 and, despite a couple of clunky missteps, Madden NFL 22 keeps things moving in the right direction.”