Madden NFL 23 Update Adds "Top-Requested Feature," Patch Notes Revealed

Madden NFL 23 received a December title update on Thursday, an update with a set of patch notes detailing the addition of what Electronic Arts called a "top requested" feature. That feature is the ability to enter a Practice Mode within the game's madden Ultimate Team Feature so that players can test their teams' setups before taking them into a competitive match. The patch notes in question detailed a couple of in-mode features that are in place now as well as the benefits of this MUT Practice Mode and further plans for it.

If you've used Madden NFL 23's normal Practice Mode, this MUT version should look pretty familiar to what you've seen already. All the same, EA shared an overview of it along with a rundown of its features.

"We are happy to announce that this title update will be including one of the top requested features from our players with Practice Mode," the patch notes for the update said. "Players will now have a purpose built environment to test out their lineups and strategies before they take them into the competitive arena."

The patch notes for this feature as well as some general improvements for the MUT mode overall can be found below:

Madden Ultimate Team