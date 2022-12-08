Madden NFL 23 Update Adds "Top-Requested Feature," Patch Notes Revealed
Madden NFL 23 received a December title update on Thursday, an update with a set of patch notes detailing the addition of what Electronic Arts called a "top requested" feature. That feature is the ability to enter a Practice Mode within the game's madden Ultimate Team Feature so that players can test their teams' setups before taking them into a competitive match. The patch notes in question detailed a couple of in-mode features that are in place now as well as the benefits of this MUT Practice Mode and further plans for it.
If you've used Madden NFL 23's normal Practice Mode, this MUT version should look pretty familiar to what you've seen already. All the same, EA shared an overview of it along with a rundown of its features.
"We are happy to announce that this title update will be including one of the top requested features from our players with Practice Mode," the patch notes for the update said. "Players will now have a purpose built environment to test out their lineups and strategies before they take them into the competitive arena."
The patch notes for this feature as well as some general improvements for the MUT mode overall can be found below:
Madden Ultimate Team
- MUT Practice Mode
- This mode will include the standard settings that are available to players in our regular Practice Mode with the addition of a hot button to take you directly to your lineup. This means players can change players and playbooks without having to back out of the screen.
- Additionally, players can set their Practice Type, Skill Level and Game Style to simulate any kind of challenge they might face in MUT.
- Superstar X-Factors and Superstar Abilities are enabled so users can easily test and experiment with all abilities available in Ultimate Team.
- X-Factors will function as normal in MUT Practice mode. Players will be able to complete the activation steps and power up, then completing the deactivation criteria will turn the X-Factor off.
- At this time, this feature does not include 2nd controller support, but we are aware how important that functionality is to our players and we are investigating adding it.
- 4K UI scaling fixes across various MUT features
- Variety of Server Error fixes
- Fixed an issue where Player Item stats would temporarily show 0's after an auction or trade
- Variety of fixes related to overlapping text on various screens
- Fixed Pack Opening animations not playing after pressing "Open Next"
- Fixed and issue where some Set filters caused Sets to lose functionality
- Madden NFL 23's new update is now available across all platforms.