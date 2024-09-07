Madden NFL 25 Slammed as "Waste of Money" by Fed Up Fans

Madden NFL 25 has been out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for a few weeks now, yet it still isn't in the best state. There are many bugs and glitches players can encounter. Most of these aren't easy to replicate, but random, and thankfully they aren't game-breaking, but they are frustrating. To this end, a majority of the top posts on the Madden Reddit page about the game are those complaining about the state of the game.

For example, one of the top posts right now is a post slamming the game as "broken" and a "waste of money." Like most posts of this variety, there is media to bolster the claim. Meanwhile, another video shows Malik Nabers getting stuck in a t-pose after scoring a touchdown. A third video shows the game's animations failing to live up to the simulation experience promised, which happens quite often.

The three posts below is just a glimpse of what has been dominating the Madden Reddit page since launch. Players have had enough. Yet this seems to be the case everywhere, and yet the series continues to sell very well. And it's hard to see things changing, but Madden fans seem to be more in the dumps than usual this year.

Madden NFL 25 is available via PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

"This is a silly analogy, but playing Madden NFL 25 reminded me a lot of anyone I dated in high school," reads the opening of our review of the game, which awards it s a three out of five. "Things started exciting. The first kiss. Staying up late talking about nothing. Taking them to Prom. You know how it goes. But the more you spend time with them, you start to realize that things aren't as great under the surface, and the two of you are looking for completely different things in life."