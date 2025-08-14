Madden NFL 26: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

In Madden NFL 26, speed is one of the most important attributes regardless of position. It’s going to matter most for wide receivers, running backs, and defensive backs, but having a quarterback who can take off for big gains adds another dimension to your offense. There’s a reason guys like Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts have had so much success over their careers. Being able to throw a ball with pinpoint accuracy will always be key at the quarterback position, but scrambling QBs bring extra versatility to your offense. Here are the 25 fastest quarterbacks in Madden NFL 26.
Fastest Quarterbacks in Madden 26
Before diving into the list, it’s important to note that some of the players listed below won’t bring much more than pure speed. For example, free agent signal-caller Max Duggan might be one of the fastest QBs in the game, but there’s a reason he’s not signed to a team. With that in mind, the list below only lists players with an Overall rating of 65 or above. Here’s the list:
|Name
|Team
|Speed
|Acceleration
|OVR
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|96
|95
|99
|Jalen Milroe
|Seahawks
|93
|93
|65
|Justin Fields
|Jets
|92
|96
|74
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|92
|93
|79
|Anthony Richardson
|Colts
|91
|92
|72
|Malik Willis
|Packers
|90
|93
|65
|Jayden Daniels
|Commanders
|90
|91
|85
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|89
|91
|86
|Drake Maye
|Patriots
|89
|89
|78
|Desmond Ridder
|Bengals
|88
|91
|68
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|88
|88
|75
|Bo Nix
|Broncos
|88
|90
|79
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|88
|91
|99
|Josh Dobbs
|Patriots
|88
|86
|69
|Bryce Young
|Panthers
|87
|89
|75
|Daniel Jones
|Colts
|87
|87
|69
|Marcus Mariota
|Commanders
|87
|88
|69
|Geno Smith
|Raiders
|87
|83
|80
|Hendon Hooker
|Lions
|86
|90
|66
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|86
|88
|86
|Riley Leonard
|Colts
|86
|83
|65
|Caleb Williams
|Bears
|86
|89
|75
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|86
|85
|85
|Tyrod Taylor
|Jets
|86
|86
|69
|J.J. McCarthy
|Vikings
|85
|88
|73
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|85
|87
|95
Best Quarterbacks in Madden 26
As mentioned, being fast isn’t the only prerequisite for playing quarterback. In Madden NFL 26, four signal-callers have separated from the back, with Josh Allen (Bills), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Joe Burrow (Bengals), and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) all ranked 95 or higher. Rams’ QB Matt Stafford is the next closest at 88 OVR.
That said, if you’re looking for a long-term player to build your dynasty around, the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy is only 22 years old and rated 73 OVR. C.J. Stroud (Texans), Caleb Williams (Bears), and Drake Maye (Patriots) are a year older but higher rated, making them quality candidates as well.