Madden NFL 26: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

In Madden NFL 26, speed is one of the most important attributes regardless of position. It’s going to matter most for wide receivers, running backs, and defensive backs, but having a quarterback who can take off for big gains adds another dimension to your offense. There’s a reason guys like Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts have had so much success over their careers. Being able to throw a ball with pinpoint accuracy will always be key at the quarterback position, but scrambling QBs bring extra versatility to your offense. Here are the 25 fastest quarterbacks in Madden NFL 26.

Fastest Quarterbacks in Madden 26

Before diving into the list, it’s important to note that some of the players listed below won’t bring much more than pure speed. For example, free agent signal-caller Max Duggan might be one of the fastest QBs in the game, but there’s a reason he’s not signed to a team. With that in mind, the list below only lists players with an Overall rating of 65 or above. Here’s the list:

Name Team Speed Acceleration OVR Lamar Jackson Ravens 96 95 99 Jalen Milroe Seahawks 93 93 65 Justin Fields Jets 92 96 74 Kyler Murray Cardinals 92 93 79 Anthony Richardson Colts 91 92 72 Malik Willis Packers 90 93 65 Jayden Daniels Commanders 90 91 85 Jalen Hurts Eagles 89 91 86 Drake Maye Patriots 89 89 78 Desmond Ridder Bengals 88 91 68 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 88 88 75 Bo Nix Broncos 88 90 79 Josh Allen Bills 88 91 99 Josh Dobbs Patriots 88 86 69 Bryce Young Panthers 87 89 75 Daniel Jones Colts 87 87 69 Marcus Mariota Commanders 87 88 69 Geno Smith Raiders 87 83 80 Hendon Hooker Lions 86 90 66 Justin Herbert Chargers 86 88 86 Riley Leonard Colts 86 83 65 Caleb Williams Bears 86 89 75 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 86 85 85 Tyrod Taylor Jets 86 86 69 J.J. McCarthy Vikings 85 88 73 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 85 87 95

Best Quarterbacks in Madden 26

As mentioned, being fast isn’t the only prerequisite for playing quarterback. In Madden NFL 26, four signal-callers have separated from the back, with Josh Allen (Bills), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Joe Burrow (Bengals), and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) all ranked 95 or higher. Rams’ QB Matt Stafford is the next closest at 88 OVR.

That said, if you’re looking for a long-term player to build your dynasty around, the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy is only 22 years old and rated 73 OVR. C.J. Stroud (Texans), Caleb Williams (Bears), and Drake Maye (Patriots) are a year older but higher rated, making them quality candidates as well.