Madden NFL 26: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

Speed at the most important position in Madden NFL 26.

Image courtesy of EA Sports

In Madden NFL 26, speed is one of the most important attributes regardless of position. It’s going to matter most for wide receivers, running backs, and defensive backs, but having a quarterback who can take off for big gains adds another dimension to your offense. There’s a reason guys like Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts have had so much success over their careers. Being able to throw a ball with pinpoint accuracy will always be key at the quarterback position, but scrambling QBs bring extra versatility to your offense. Here are the 25 fastest quarterbacks in Madden NFL 26.

Fastest Quarterbacks in Madden 26

Before diving into the list, it’s important to note that some of the players listed below won’t bring much more than pure speed. For example, free agent signal-caller Max Duggan might be one of the fastest QBs in the game, but there’s a reason he’s not signed to a team. With that in mind, the list below only lists players with an Overall rating of 65 or above. Here’s the list:

NameTeamSpeedAccelerationOVR
Lamar JacksonRavens969599
Jalen MilroeSeahawks939365
Justin FieldsJets929674
Kyler MurrayCardinals929379
Anthony RichardsonColts919272
Malik WillisPackers909365
Jayden DanielsCommanders909185
Jalen HurtsEagles899186
Drake MayePatriots898978
Desmond RidderBengals889168
Trevor LawrenceJaguars888875
Bo NixBroncos889079
Josh AllenBills889199
Josh DobbsPatriots888669
Bryce YoungPanthers878975
Daniel JonesColts878769
Marcus MariotaCommanders878869
Geno SmithRaiders878380
Hendon HookerLions869066
Justin HerbertChargers868886
Riley LeonardColts868365
Caleb WilliamsBears868975
Baker MayfieldBuccaneers868585
Tyrod TaylorJets868669
J.J. McCarthyVikings858873
Patrick MahomesChiefs858795

Best Quarterbacks in Madden 26

As mentioned, being fast isn’t the only prerequisite for playing quarterback. In Madden NFL 26, four signal-callers have separated from the back, with Josh Allen (Bills), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Joe Burrow (Bengals), and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) all ranked 95 or higher. Rams’ QB Matt Stafford is the next closest at 88 OVR.

That said, if you’re looking for a long-term player to build your dynasty around, the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy is only 22 years old and rated 73 OVR. C.J. Stroud (Texans), Caleb Williams (Bears), and Drake Maye (Patriots) are a year older but higher rated, making them quality candidates as well.

