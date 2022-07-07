New Made in Abyss Game Trailer Released

The video game Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 2nd, and ahead of it actually releasing, Spike Chunsoft has revealed a new trailer that sheds light on what players will actually be able to do in the video game adaptation of the popular anime. As anyone familiar with the anime will expect, it involves the raiding of caves for ancient goodies while fending off monstrous creatures.

There are two different game modes in Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness with "Hello Abyss" following the plot of the anime while "Deep in Abyss" is a new storyline featuring a player-customized character named Aki. Regardless of which is played, the underlying systems seem to be the same. You progress through by accepting and completing contracts, pulling Relics up from the eponymous Abyss while taking on deadly critters and the Curse of the Abyss itself. You can check out the new trailer for Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness for yourself embedded below:

"Another story takes place many days after Riko and Reg depart for the Abyss," an official description of the game's original story states. "The world's sole remaining, unconquered chasm, the Abyss, is the stage where many adventures are born...and disappear. Those who appear in these stories are mesmerized by the power of the Abyss and aim for the bottom of the netherworld. The story about to be told is of the adventures of a nameless Cave Raider in the Abyss."

As noted above, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 2nd in North America and Europe. Pre-orders for Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness are now available wherever such things are sold. The second season of the Made in Abyss anime has also started. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Made in Abyss franchise in general right here.

